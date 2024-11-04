Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 781,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,933,000 after acquiring an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.24 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

