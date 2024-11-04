Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,895,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,067,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,868,000 after purchasing an additional 796,659 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,112. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

