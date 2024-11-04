Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $198.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.40 and a 1 year high of $205.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

