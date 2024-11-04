Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $256,000.

VBK traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.69. 34,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,158. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $201.92 and a 52 week high of $274.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.40 and a 200 day moving average of $255.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

