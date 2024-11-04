Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Sunesis Advisors LLC

Sunesis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 195.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 138,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 91,759 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,664,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.33. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.14 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.