Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $70.23 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.57 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.