Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 156.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22,709.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $385.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $274.59 and a 52 week high of $397.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.73.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

