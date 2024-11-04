Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $122.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day moving average of $126.75. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

