Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Reduced by Old North State Wealth Management LLC

Old North State Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 127,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,217,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VIG opened at $195.02 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $154.84 and a 12-month high of $201.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.14.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.