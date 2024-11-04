Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 497,068 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,686,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 497,068 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.46% of Tenaris worth $85,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Tenaris in the third quarter worth $17,129,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Tenaris during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 36.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tenaris from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Tenaris Stock Performance

NYSE:TS opened at $33.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.43. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $40.72.

About Tenaris

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

