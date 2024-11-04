Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 44,126 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,685,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 9.25% of SSR Mining worth $106,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,588,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 191,409 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 207.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 37,114 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 228,413 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 239.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 264,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 186,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in SSR Mining by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 432,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 185,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSRM. UBS Group raised their price objective on SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC increased their target price on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.01.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.72. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

