Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 134,037 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 134,037 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Leidos worth $101,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Leidos by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,095.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Truist Financial upped their price target on Leidos from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Leidos from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock opened at $182.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.05 and a 200-day moving average of $151.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $188.36.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

