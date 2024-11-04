Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,705,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,602,654 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.64% of TechnipFMC worth $68,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 203.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 73.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.