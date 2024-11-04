Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 435,170 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,822,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,170 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of PG&E worth $37,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 16.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,934,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,785 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in PG&E by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 37,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in PG&E by 32.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,667,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,925,000 after acquiring an additional 405,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG opened at $20.04 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

