Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,714 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.31% of Valaris worth $53,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris during the second quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $872,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $755,237.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $872,425.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $755,237.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,326.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,403 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,246 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valaris Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $48.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.78. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.17.

VAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Valaris from $91.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

