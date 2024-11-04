Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UTZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $17.35 on Monday. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -91.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 11.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 279.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

