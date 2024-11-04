USDX [Kava] (USDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $62.01 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $62.01 million and $296,819.79 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,608.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.36 or 0.00490261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00067966 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00020025 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000104 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

