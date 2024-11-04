USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight Rating

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on USCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on USCB Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group started coverage on USCB Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on USCB

USCB Financial Price Performance

Insider Activity at USCB Financial

USCB Financial stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $294.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. USCB Financial has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $16.82.

In other news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $87,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,320. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCB Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of USCB Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 58,365 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in USCB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USCB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.