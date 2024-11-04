Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.10. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 1,193,079 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UEC. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective (up previously from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.48 and a beta of 1.82.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,969.58. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Uranium Energy news, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,969.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,761,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,640,000 after acquiring an additional 538,703 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.