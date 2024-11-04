United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.06%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,798,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,362. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68. United States Steel has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on X. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Glj Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on X

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.