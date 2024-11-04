United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) Position Boosted by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. owned approximately 0.53% of United States Gasoline Fund worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 22.9% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Gasoline Fund alerts:

United States Gasoline Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

UGA stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $74.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57.

United States Gasoline Fund Profile

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Gasoline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Gasoline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.