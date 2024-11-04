United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $22,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI traded up $6.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $799.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,747. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $781.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $713.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.82 and a fifty-two week high of $861.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.50.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

