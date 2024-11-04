Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,847 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $58,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $232.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.45. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $207.74 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

