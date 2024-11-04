Ultra One Day Volume Tops $471,627.48 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 4th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $27.99 million and approximately $471,627.48 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.0715 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,493,129 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 391,448,129.0691 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.07141519 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $595,966.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

