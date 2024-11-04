Uber Technologies’ (UBER) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

NYSE UBER opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $153.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.85. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

