Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.97. 1,751,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,032,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average is $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $153.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

