Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.55.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $84.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.01, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.32. Twilio has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,054.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $120,712.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,236.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $3,388,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,665,000 after acquiring an additional 140,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,396,000 after purchasing an additional 224,040 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,813,000 after purchasing an additional 311,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 736.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,915,000 after buying an additional 1,006,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

