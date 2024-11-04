Truist Financial Cuts MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Price Target to $75.00

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MGPI. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price target on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on MGP Ingredients from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 2.22. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.41.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.55 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 9.98%.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $99,965.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,166,105.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 477.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 45.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

