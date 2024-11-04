TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,291 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 49.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,150,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,783,900.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,783,900.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,109. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

