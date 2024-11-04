Trimble (TRMB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trimble to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Trimble Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $61.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.49. Trimble has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Trimble
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
