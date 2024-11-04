Trimble (TRMB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trimble to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $61.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.49. Trimble has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.