TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TriMas also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.70-1.90 EPS.

NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 94,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,980. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.66. TriMas has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $28.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

