Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 2.5% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.15.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

TT stock traded up $2.91 on Monday, reaching $379.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,729. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $214.35 and a 12-month high of $406.96. The firm has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.