Toncoin Price Hits $4.77 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $4.77 or 0.00006999 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $16.30 billion and $172.00 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,274.96 or 1.00105989 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012455 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006320 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00052734 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,114,519,421 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,114,496,467.460289 with 2,544,179,352.0025196 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.86760274 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 589 active market(s) with $194,990,641.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

