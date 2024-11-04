Toncoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $195.80 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $16.65 billion and $195.80 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $4.88 or 0.00007061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,015.64 or 0.99943300 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012302 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006262 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00053748 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,114,490,604 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,114,421,075.173208 with 2,544,104,501.813419 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.81954832 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 589 active market(s) with $149,879,520.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.