TomoChain (TOMO) Market Cap Reaches $29.67 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TomoChain has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $29.67 million and $1.44 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. The official website for TomoChain is viction.xyz. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Viction (VIC), formerly TomoChain, is a layer-1 blockchain emphasizing a user-centric approach with zero-gas transactions, speed, security, and scalability. It supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and promotes the use of decentralized applications and token issuance. Founded by Long Vuong, Viction is designed to make Web3 more accessible and convenient for a broad range of users. Its introduction of the TRC25 token standard reflects its commitment to user-friendliness and innovation in the blockchain sector.”

