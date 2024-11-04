tomiNet 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22.82 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, tomiNet has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and approximately $22.82 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 562,339,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,615,969 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 562,339,635.4751778 with 155,815,686.672359 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.02026964 USD and is down -9.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $20,031,185.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

