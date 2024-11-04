TKG Advisors LLC Takes $176,000 Position in RDE, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSTN)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RDE, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSTN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. TKG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of RDE at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new position in RDE in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RDE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of RDE during the third quarter worth $8,786,000.

Get RDE alerts:

RDE Trading Up 8.7 %

RSTN stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25. RDE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

About RDE

RDE, Inc owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RDE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.