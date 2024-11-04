TKG Advisors LLC Sells 59 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TKG Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.09. 765,603 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.54. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

