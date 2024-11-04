TKG Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $643,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,398,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPMO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.38. The company had a trading volume of 63,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,338. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.32. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $94.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

