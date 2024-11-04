The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Cut by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises about 1.3% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.62.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.85.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

