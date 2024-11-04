The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,673,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $425,567,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 12,574.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,426,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $329,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,359 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $95.50. 1,167,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,746,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.59 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34. The firm has a market cap of $173.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.