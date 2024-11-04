The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $22.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,045,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,201,164.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 98,404 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $2,597,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,554.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,045,068 shares in the company, valued at $20,201,164.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,389,654 shares of company stock worth $106,229,132 over the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

