The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target to $194.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $226.00 to $194.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.88.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
