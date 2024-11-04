The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,592 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $135,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $36,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $3,981,938.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,330.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $3,981,938.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,330.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,870 shares of company stock worth $18,256,369 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $65.39 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $281.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.37.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.17%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

