The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,898 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.1% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $18,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.94. 2,524,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,206,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.17%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $2,804,826.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,619.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,870 shares of company stock valued at $18,256,369. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

