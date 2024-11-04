Tezos (XTZ) One Day Volume Reaches $27.47 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000871 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $603.74 million and $27.47 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000448 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,031,001,668 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,481,006 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

