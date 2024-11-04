TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Stake Lessened by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 848,825 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.06% of TETRA Technologies worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 102,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $432.34 million, a P/E ratio of 164.08 and a beta of 2.04.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.43 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About TETRA Technologies

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.