Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.0% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $241.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.14 and a 200-day moving average of $211.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $776.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $273.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,866. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.45.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

