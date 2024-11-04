Terra Classic Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $465.62 million and approximately $22.48 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000870 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000452 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000331 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,404,859,577 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terraclassic.co.uk. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

