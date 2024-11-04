Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.340 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $33.38. 1,207,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Teradata has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,315.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

