Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.340 EPS.
Teradata Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $33.38. 1,207,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Teradata has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradata
Insider Activity at Teradata
In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,315.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teradata
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.